Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge stock opened at GBX 61 ($0.75) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.01 million and a P/E ratio of 18.48. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 52-week low of GBX 43.06 ($0.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 88.80 ($1.09). The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

