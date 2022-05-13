Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Decreases By 56.4%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the April 15th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE BTZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.07. 184,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,773. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $15.95.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
