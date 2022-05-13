Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Decreases By 56.4%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the April 15th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE BTZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.07. 184,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,773. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,728,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

