Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Drops By 70.0%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the April 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 448.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 22.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 164,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,628 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 10.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMEZ traded up 0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 15.50. The company had a trading volume of 586,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,777. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a one year low of 14.96 and a one year high of 29.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 18.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%.

