Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Declines By 92.7%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the April 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE RQI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. 10,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,518. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter worth about $76,000.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.