Short Interest in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Expands By 276.2%

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 276.2% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CPTK stock remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,096. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 309.4% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 281,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 213,093 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at $451,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

