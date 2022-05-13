Short Interest in DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Expands By 176.5%

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 176.5% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of DGNOF stock remained flat at $$0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25. DIAGNOS has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Get DIAGNOS alerts:

DIAGNOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.