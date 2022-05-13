Short Interest in Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Expands By 450.0%

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of DENR stock remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471. Discovery Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

Discovery Energy Company Profile

Discovery Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 100% working interest in the petroleum exploration license 512 prospect covering an area of 584,651 gross acres located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Santos Resource Corp.

