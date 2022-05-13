Short Interest in GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) Drops By 58.6%

GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the April 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,682,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GSTC traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. 8,278,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,964. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. GlobeStar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

Get GlobeStar Therapeutics alerts:

About GlobeStar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a patented formulation of drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as AngioSoma, Inc and changed its name to GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation in July 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GlobeStar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobeStar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.