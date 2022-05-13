Short Interest in GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) Drops By 58.6%

GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the April 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,682,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GSTC traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. 8,278,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,964. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. GlobeStar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08.
About GlobeStar Therapeutics
