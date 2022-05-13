Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Declines By 62.4%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the April 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hypera stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,861. Hypera has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

