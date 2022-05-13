Short Interest in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Increases By 197.8%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,000 shares, an increase of 197.8% from the April 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ PID traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.13. 7,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,566. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PID. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,762,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,149,000 after acquiring an additional 23,651 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter.

