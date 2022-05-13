Short Interest in Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Rises By 190.9%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 190.9% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JAPSY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. 40,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,377. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Japan Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Japan Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.