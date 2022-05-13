Short Interest in Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Increases By 200.0%

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

MRLWF stock remained flat at $$9.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. Marlowe has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

