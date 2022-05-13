Short Interest in Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Declines By 95.0%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the April 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MITI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 39,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,620. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.91. Mitesco has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.41.

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Mitesco had a negative return on equity of 924.58% and a negative net margin of 9,190.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Mitesco will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

