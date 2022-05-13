Short Interest in MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Decreases By 92.2%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the April 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MonotaRO stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. 61,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21. MonotaRO has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

