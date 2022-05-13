Short Interest in Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Decreases By 91.2%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the April 15th total of 343,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 301.0 days.

OTCMKTS NMEHF remained flat at $$23.83 on Friday. Nomura Real Estate has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16.

About Nomura Real Estate (Get Rating)

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, and hotels; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; provides asset management services for real estate securitization, including REITs and private placement funds and securities funds; and provides real estate brokerage and consulting, insurance agency, and real estate information website management services.

