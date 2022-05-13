Short Interest in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Decreases By 53.3%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the April 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after buying an additional 104,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 279,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NBB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,449. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

