Short Interest in Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Drops By 56.4%

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PTOI stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,697. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Plastic2Oil has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

About Plastic2Oil (Get Rating)

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the transforming waste plastics to oil and other fuel products in the United States. It produces light and heavy fuel products, such as naphtha, fuel oil No. 2 and fuel oil No. 6. The company also produces by-products, including a reusable off-gas similar to natural gas and a carbon residue known as petcoke.

