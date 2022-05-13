Short Interest in Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Drops By 56.4%

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PTOI stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,697. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Plastic2Oil has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
