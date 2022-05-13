Short Interest in Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Declines By 90.3%

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the April 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:QIFTF remained flat at $$0.85 during midday trading on Friday. Quorum Information Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

About Quorum Information Technologies (Get Rating)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

