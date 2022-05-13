Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Drops By 60.8%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the April 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CRTG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,851. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Coretec Group has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.24.

About The Coretec Group (Get Rating)

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology.

