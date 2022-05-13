Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Drops By 60.8%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the April 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CRTG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,851. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Coretec Group has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.24.
About The Coretec Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Coretec Group (CRTG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.