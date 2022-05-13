Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Declines By 51.8%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the April 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of TBXXF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. Turmalina Metals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.98.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
