Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Declines By 51.8%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the April 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TBXXF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. Turmalina Metals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.98.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

