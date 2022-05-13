Short Interest in Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Decreases By 80.5%

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the April 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WARR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 3,272.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 70,348 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warrior Technologies Acquisition alerts:

WARR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.