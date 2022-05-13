Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Increases By 112.9%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 112.9% from the April 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,400,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,203,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,883,000 after purchasing an additional 135,038 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,184,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,952,000 after buying an additional 1,093,683 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $27,618,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 90,679 shares during the period.

NYSE WIW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.51. 983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,314. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

