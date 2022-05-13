Shyft Network Price Hits $0.0238 on Top Exchanges (SHFT)

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, Shyft Network has traded 57.3% lower against the US dollar. One Shyft Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Shyft Network has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $133,298.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,615.70 or 1.00053539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00103188 BTC.

Shyft Network Profile

Shyft Network (CRYPTO:SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,458,287 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Buying and Selling Shyft Network

