SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Up 256.5% in April

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 256.5% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SIFCO Industries stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. 24,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 million, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.27% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

