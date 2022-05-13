Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Rating) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 37,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 20,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.76 million and a PE ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.56.
