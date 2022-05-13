Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Rating) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 37,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 20,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.76 million and a PE ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.56.

About Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 46 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

