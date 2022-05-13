Skba Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 2.5% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after buying an additional 4,523,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Comcast by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,962,324 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,061,112,000 after buying an additional 3,162,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $41.39. The stock had a trading volume of 39,603,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,966,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.46. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $187.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

