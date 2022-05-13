Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stake Boosted by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $11,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $3.52 on Friday, hitting $103.47. 109,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

