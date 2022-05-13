Societe Generale Boosts Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Price Target to €280.00

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Societe Generale from €270.00 ($284.21) to €280.00 ($294.74) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VWAGY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($221.05) to €230.00 ($242.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.00.

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $72.74 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

