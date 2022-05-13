Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW – Get Rating) were up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €28.84 ($30.36) and last traded at €28.22 ($29.71). Approximately 61,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.96 ($29.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.21.

Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

