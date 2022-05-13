Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW – Get Rating) were up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €28.84 ($30.36) and last traded at €28.22 ($29.71). Approximately 61,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.96 ($29.43).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.21.
About Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW)
See Also
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.