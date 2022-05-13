Solanium (SLIM) Market Cap Reaches $13.46 Million

Solanium (SLIM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $13.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Solanium has traded down 33.6% against the dollar. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.02 or 0.00536870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00036194 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,117.00 or 2.03778158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

