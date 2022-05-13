Sonar Price Down 25.1% This Week (PING)

Sonar (PING) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Sonar has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. Sonar has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $112,413.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sonar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.00542151 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,618.97 or 2.09784480 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00035334 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sonar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.