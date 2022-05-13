Southern (NYSE:SO) Trading Down 1.6%

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.88 and last traded at $72.88. 9,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,271,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

The firm has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $67.97.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,880.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,516 shares of company stock valued at $24,720,479 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Southern by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Southern by 3.8% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

