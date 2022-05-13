Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 51 ($0.63) price target on the stock.

SVML opened at GBX 31 ($0.38) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £136.73 million and a P/E ratio of -20.67. Sovereign Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.90 ($0.66).

