Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Given New £132 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £135 ($166.44) to £132 ($162.74) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a £105 ($129.45) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a £131.20 ($161.76) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a £135.90 ($167.55) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of £126.03 ($155.38).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

SPX traded up GBX 360 ($4.44) on Thursday, reaching £111.90 ($137.96). 74,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £122.08 and its 200-day moving average price is £137.36. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of £105.65 ($130.26) and a 52-week high of £172.25 ($212.37). The company has a market cap of £8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 97.50 ($1.20) per share. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of £123 ($151.65), for a total value of £656,943 ($809,940.82). Also, insider Jane Kingston bought 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £125 ($154.11) per share, for a total transaction of £197,500 ($243,496.49).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.