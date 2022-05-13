Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Receives $11,110.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11,110.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPXSF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £161 ($198.50) to £111.10 ($136.97) in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of SPXSF stock opened at $130.77 on Tuesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.89 and its 200 day moving average is $182.50.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.