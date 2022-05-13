Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Standex International were worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SXI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $110,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SXI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price target on Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair raised Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:SXI traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,702. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.13.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.92 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Standex International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

