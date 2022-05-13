Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,800 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the April 15th total of 776,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
SWT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.27. The company had a trading volume of 33,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,735. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.17. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $74.71 and a 52 week high of $127.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%.
Further Reading
