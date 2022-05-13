Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,800 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the April 15th total of 776,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

SWT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.27. The company had a trading volume of 33,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,735. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.17. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $74.71 and a 52 week high of $127.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWT. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $228,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter.

