Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Raised to C$62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

STZHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stelco to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stelco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stelco to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.63.

Shares of STZHF opened at $28.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. Stelco has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

