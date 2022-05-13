Stifel Nicolaus Increases Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$5.75

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ESI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.20 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.22.

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$3.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$609.78 million and a P/E ratio of -4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$4.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.59.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 13,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at C$3,781,041.88. Also, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$629,923.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,547,136.83.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

