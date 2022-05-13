StockNews.com Lowers Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

CIVB stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,416 shares of company stock worth $55,314 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

