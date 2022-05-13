Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SLF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.05.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.14. 35,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,759. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 646,833 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,072 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,171,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,963,000 after acquiring an additional 406,658 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,183 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,955,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,693,000 after acquiring an additional 301,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

