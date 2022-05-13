Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Up 110.3% in April

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,200 shares, an increase of 110.3% from the April 15th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,582.0 days.

Shares of SDGCF stock remained flat at $$25.35 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $39.28.

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It also operates discount stores that offers food, cosmetics, home appliances, clothing, car supplies, sports and goods, alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceutical products, as well as fresh food, kerosene, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

