Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

SUNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

Sunlight Financial stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. 748,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,213. Sunlight Financial has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,764,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $9,862,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,206,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.