Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMYGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.50 billion-$32.50 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suzuki Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,069. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $110.39 and a 12 month high of $199.94. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.