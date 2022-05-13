Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.50 billion-$32.50 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suzuki Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,069. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $110.39 and a 12 month high of $199.94. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.