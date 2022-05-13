S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

SANW stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. 98,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,535. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 105.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.8% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 369,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

