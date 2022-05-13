Sycale Advisors NY LLC Makes New Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 263,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,394,000. Twitter accounts for about 5.3% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,339 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,153.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $144,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 720,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,493,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. MKM Partners cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.55.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $4.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 100,465,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,822,660. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 177.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

