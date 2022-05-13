Sycale Advisors NY LLC Takes $2.84 Million Position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 360,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000. Nextdoor makes up 1.3% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000.

KIND has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 8.80.

KIND stock traded up 0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting 3.28. 8,004,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,170. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 2.65 and a 1 year high of 18.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 5.23.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.02 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 59.33 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

