Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,249 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Sysco worth $22,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.73. 2,017,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,565. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.00. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $613,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,427 shares of company stock valued at $19,220,747. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

