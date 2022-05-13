Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for about 1.3% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,540,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after purchasing an additional 558,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,427 shares of company stock worth $19,220,747. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $84.73. 2,017,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,565. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s payout ratio is 96.91%.

Sysco Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.