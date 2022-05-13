Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Down 1.7%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) fell 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.48. 19,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 459,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.
Several research firms have weighed in on TBLA. Cowen cut their target price on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.
About Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
