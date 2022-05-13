Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Down 1.7%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) fell 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.48. 19,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 459,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on TBLA. Cowen cut their target price on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,862,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Taboola.com by 4,202.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,933 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Taboola.com by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,063,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,567 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Taboola.com by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,013,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 427,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Taboola.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,661,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

